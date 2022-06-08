Marine Link
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Crowley LNG Bunker Barge to Sport TGE Marine Gas Controls, Tanks

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 8, 2022

The 12,000 m3 LNG bunkering barge is bunkering a Container Vessel. ©TGE Marine

TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH (TGE Marine) inked a deal for a 12,000 cu. m. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering barge with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for the design and supply of the cargo handling system including two 6,000 cu. m. bilobe Type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C.

The barge will be built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for Crowley and operate under a long-term charter with Shell NA LNG, LLC. The 12,000 m3 barge will be the largest of its kind built in the United States so far and is expected to start operations along the US East Coast in 2024.

