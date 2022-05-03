Cruise Line Azamara Adds New Vessel to Its Fleet

Cruise line Azamara has officially added Azamara Onward vessel to its now four-ship fleet on Tuesday, following a festive naming ceremony in Monte Carlo.

The christening ceremony was led by the President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, and Azamara Onward Godmother, Beth Santos, founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful.

"We are thrilled to introduce Azamara Onward and share this special moment with our loyal guests," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "This is an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are so thankful for our hardworking team both onboard and offshore, for making this possible. Together, we look forward to bringing Azamara Onward and our love of travel further than ever before, to connect even more guests with the many people and cultures of the world." Credit: Azamara

Prior to the ceremony, Azamara Onward ventured from Barcelona to Monte Carlo on a five-day pre-inaugural voyage, stopping in Marseille, France and Porto Venere, Italy along the way.

"I am so honored to have been selected as Godmother of Azamara's newest ship, Onward," says Beth Santos, CEO of Wanderful. "This is such a symbolic moment not just for Azamara, but for the entire travel industry. Following two years of pause, we look forward to pressing onward with new mindsets, new adventures, and new opportunities to learn how we can be better travelers."

Following the naming ceremony and traditional christening, the vessel will set sail for an eleven-night maiden voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy.