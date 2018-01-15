Top 20 Cruise Ports: Apply Now

Marine Link
January 15, 2018

© PixieMe / Adobe Stock

The January/February 2018 edition of Maritime Logistics Professional will focus on today’s cruise shipping trends, how cruise lines are achieving a greener signature, and many other aspects of the global cruise markets.
 
Additionally, MLPro will feature the World’s Top 20 Cruise Ports. To enter your port, apply at https://cruiseports.maritimeprofessional.com/.

Contact MLPro editor Joseph Keefe with questions at 704.661.8475 or at keefe@marinelink.

This edition will also feature bonus distribution at Seatrade Cruise Shipping in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Enter your port now.
