Cruise Ship Mardi Gras Delivered to Carnival

As the battered cruise industry looks to turn the clock on 2020 and return to business as 'normal' in 2021, in Finland today there returned a semblance of 'normal' with the delivery of the 180,000 ton Mardi Gras from the Meyer Turku shipyard, a mammoth, modern liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line.

The 180,000-gross-ton, 5,200-passenger cruise ship—the largest in the Carnival fleet—was previously scheduled to be delivered in October 2020, but the vessel's construction encountered delays brought on by COVID-19.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one," said Tim Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku. "With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters."

Mardi Gras has classical ship lines and predominately blue hull. The ship’s centerpiece is a three-stories-high atrium in the middle of the ship, opening up to a floor-to-ceiling window and movable LED screens. From the atrium, passengers are able to enjoy a close connection to the sea and marvel the views.

Photo: Meyer Turku/Carnival Cruise LinesAnother marvel of the ship is Bolt, the first ever roller coaster build on a ship. Bolt lets passengers do the driving, giving the ability to control the speed of the ride up to 64km/h.

Mardi Gras venues, dining and entertainment has been dispersed throughout six distinctive zones and guests will have the choice of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across eleven categories.

“Mardi Gras’ technology, venues and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mardi Gras is planned to enter service from Port Canaveral, Fla. in April 2021.

Mardi Gras facts:



Gross tonnage: 180,000

Passengers: App. 5,200

Length: 340 m

Beam: 42 m

Decks: 19

Crew: 2,000

