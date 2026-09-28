Cruise Vessel American Ranger Christened

American Cruise Lines christened American Ranger on the Hudson River last week. American Ranger is the third new ship the company has launched this year and the fourth new Patriot Class ship.

The christening celebration took place on September 24 when the ship was docked at Historic Catskill Point, Catskill, New York. Inaugural cruise guests, company executives, and crew members celebrated on the top deck with a festive cookout and the ceremonial bottle smash. Susan Renner, American’s longtime Treasurer and Board Chair, did the honors serving as the ship’s godmother. Susan is also godmother to American Ranger’s sister ship, American Maverick, christened earlier this year in Newport, Rhode Island.

“We are so pleased to christen American Ranger with our guests and crew, surrounded by the Hudson River Valley’s magnificent fall scenery,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Today, American Ranger assumes the mantle as the newest cruise ship in the country, but won’t hold the title for long, as she will be quickly followed by three more new ships launching in 2027.”

Next year, American Cruise Lines will introduce two more sister ships to American Ranger, American Mariner and American Navigator, as well as another modern American Riverboat, American Anthem.

American Ranger features 4 decks and accommodates 130 guests in all private balcony staterooms, including singles and suites. The ship also offers many spacious lounges including a top deck lounge with a walking track, as well as a chart room, a main restaurant, casual café, fitness center, and a laundry room among other amenities unusual for small cruise ships of this size.

The christening took place during American Ranger’s inaugural 9-Day Hudson River Fall Foliage itinerary which began with an included hotel stay in NYC on September 18th. The small ship embarked from the City on September 19th, and the cruise concluded in Albany, NY on the 26th.