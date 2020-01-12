CSMC Takes Delivery of M/T ‘Aitolos’

The Greek oceangoing vessel operator Capital Ship Management Corp. (CSMC) took successful delivery of the newbuilding vessel M/T ‘Aitolos’.



The 115,000 dwt, eco-type crude oil tanker is built by Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, S.Korea, said a press note from the ship management services provider.



M/T ‘Aitolos’ is the first of two sister ships to be delivered in 2020.



Capital Group currently operates a fleet of 78 vessels including 48 tankers (10 VLCCs, 4 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 26 MR/Handy product tankers and 1 small tanker), 5 modern bulk carriers, 18 container carriers and 7 LNG Carriers with a total dwt of 8.5 million tons approx.



The fleet under management includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P. and NYSE-listed Diamond S Shipping Inc.