Ralph Franjul has been appointed as the General Manager of Curtin Harbor Services (CHS).

As a newly formed zero-emission harbor towage company, CHS is building a fleet of eight battery-electric tugs to serve the California market at the Snow & Company shipyard in Seattle, Washington. The vessels incorporate design and technology developed collaboratively by Curtin Maritime, CHS’s parent company, Snow & Company, and ARC Boats.

Ralph brings 15 years of global harbor towage and marine services experience with Svitzer, a provider of towage and marine services, where he held a range of senior leadership roles across the Americas, Asia, Middle East and Africa; and commercial experience in Europe.

Ralph will work closely with Josh Ellis, Senior Vice President of Marine Transportation.