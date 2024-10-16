Marine Link
October 16, 2024
Curtin Maritime Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 16, 2024

(File photo: Curtin Maritime)

Long Beach, Calif. based dredging and marine services contractor Curtin Maritime Corp. has been awarded a contract worth more than $33 million to perform dredging work in Baltimore, Md. 

The $33,493,525 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and is for Baltimore Harbor and channels maintenance dredging.

Curtin Maritime was one of three bidders for the project, which is estimated to be completed by March 31, 2025.

