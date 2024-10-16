Curtin Maritime Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Long Beach, Calif. based dredging and marine services contractor Curtin Maritime Corp. has been awarded a contract worth more than $33 million to perform dredging work in Baltimore, Md.

The $33,493,525 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and is for Baltimore Harbor and channels maintenance dredging.

Curtin Maritime was one of three bidders for the project, which is estimated to be completed by March 31, 2025.