Curtin University Students Explore Marine Science Careers at Sea

Marine Science students from Curtin University recently partook in a sea voyage from Perth to Hobart, a trip that helped some determine their career paths.

Twenty university students were selected from across Australia for CAPSTAN, a national sea-training program run by CSIRO, the University of Tasmania’s Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, and the Australian and New Zealand International Scientific Drilling Consortium to develop the next generation of marine experts.

During 13 days aboard CSIRO’s research vessel (RV) Investigator, students gained hands-on experience across ocean science fields including physical oceanography, marine biogeochemistry, biology, ecology and geoscience. Students also conducted real-world research such as sampling Bremer Canyon, investigating harmful algal blooms and contributing to underwater cultural heritage surveys.

“The voyage was truly incredible. I gained valuable hands-on, real-world experience in marine science and fieldwork while being directly involved in research activities at sea. It has been a very rewarding learning experience and has further strengthened my interest in marine ecosystems and Antarctic and Southern Ocean biodiversity," said Te Huika Mason, one of the students. "More than anything, it confirmed for me that this is genuinely the environment and direction I want to pursue professionally.”