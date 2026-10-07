Cyber Security: To Serve and Connect

A contract equipping US dredgers and support vessels with secure IT infrastructure has demonstrated the value of high-end network solutions – even as the maritime sector plays catch-up with modern cybersecurity realities



Today’s ‘connected ship’ has access to more advanced technology and greater bandwidth than ever before. However, while these solutions have the capability to boost situational awareness and enhance ship-to-shore communications, the more systems installed on board, the tougher they are to manage.

"Building a secure network from day one takes a lot of work, but we’re seeing smaller operators cut corners – they’re just not doing it right,” warns Nathaniel Kemberling, President and CEO of BroCoTec, a Houston-based start-up delivering specialised IT and cybersecurity infrastructure services. “Cybersecurity can't be an afterthought; it must be baked into the foundational framework from the ground up."

In Kemberling’s opinion, the maritime sector lags behind the more robust cybersecurity frameworks found in the energy, industrial and aerospace sectors. While this view typically sparks debate over whether maritime is inherently conservative and resistant to technological change, he argues that the real issue is more nuanced: operational practices have not kept up with the rapid spread of technology and the evolution of modern threats.

“Vessels operate similarly to industrial manufacturing facilities, using both operational technology [OT] to control critical mechanical systems and information technology [IT] for general network services,” Kemberling explains. “Because ship operators are rarely network security experts, they traditionally lump these systems together into flat, unsegmented networks simply to get them working.

“This creates major vulnerabilities: for example, exposing engine telemetry feeds to the internet, where a breach on the IT side can directly compromise physical ship operations. Resolving this requires implementing proper network segmentation, firewall isolation and logical security controls to protect critical OT environments from external threats.”



"Building a secure network from day one takes a lot of work, but we’re seeing smaller operators cut corners – they’re just not doing it right. Cybersecurity can't be an afterthought; it must be baked into the foundational framework from the ground up."

• Nathaniel Kemberling, President & CEO, BroCoTec





The Starlink Conundrum

Kemberling formed BroCoTec in 2019 to deliver enterprise-grade IT infrastructure and cybersecurity to small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s remit covers everything from sensors to camera system: “if it sits on the network, we’ll support it,” he says. BroCoTec is also keen to source top-tier tech talent, including a recent hire who previously managed networks aboard the International Space Station.

Drawing on his background as CTO at Cloud services provider Brinkster, where he supported “literally thousands of servers”, Kemberling notes the stark contrast with maritime clients who consider 30 servers a high number. “We come from different worlds,” he muses.

There is simply too much data for skeleton IT departments to manage nowadays, he elaborates. “The changing landscape of security tools keeps growing exponentially, and it’s difficult for the one-man and two-man IT departments to keep up,” Kemberling says.

“Maritime has always trailed other industries in cybersecurity, but that gap was manageable before the arrival of cheap global satellite internet, courtesy of networks like Starlink.” While large-enterprise fleets can afford first-rate IT coverage, smaller operators – “think those running a 30-boat fleet, with a small-business mentality”, Kemberling suggests – typically equip their vessels for online connectivity without the set-up to secure them.

“Downtime is far more expensive than the cost of the technology, but some operators still hit the 'cheap button' without acknowledging the risk,” he says. “Starlink brought cheap internet to almost every vessel, allowing crews to stream TV and plug devices directly into the ship's network, which leaves the OT exposed. Many of these systems run on 15-year-old PLCs that have not been updated and carry major vulnerabilities. Cheap internet connected everything - and now hackers can reach it all.”

Owners and operators, particularly those in the U.S., must catch up in recognizing and responding to these threats, Kemberling advises. He points to the US Coast Guard’s new regulation 33 CFR Part 101, Subpart F, which mandates strict network segmentation to separate business IT, such as corporate emails and off-watch crew communications, from critical OT, including steering and propulsion. With enforcement set for July 2027, Kemberling warns: “Because many operators don't understand the requirements and are delaying compliance, the maritime sector could face a major bottleneck before July rolls around.”



Dredgers Connected



Shortly after the company’s formation, BroCoTec secured its first maritime client. Mid-sized marine infrastructure firm Encore Dredging Partners operates cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) across Central US river systems and the Gulf Coast, delivering channel maintenance, coastal restoration and survey operations, primarily for the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“We monitor 100% of Encore’s fleet IT,” says Kemberling. “We built a classic office experience aboard the vessels, complete with Teams, SharePoint and IP phones, while maintaining secure IT/OT network separation.” Crew members now enjoy full WiFi, cellular-over-WiFi calling and dedicated guest networks for personal use. This connectivity extends from the operator’s main cutter suction dredges (CSDs) to supporting workboats, crewboats and barges, and even to remote pump stations located miles from the vessels’ routes. “We provide a 24/7 support help desk and rapid emergency dispatch to manage onsite repairs and replacements for major disruption,” Kemberling says.

Encore Dredging Partners confirms: “Integrating high-speed network infrastructure, 1080p HD live-feed camera arrays and centralised operational dashboards…provides real-time visibility into vessel metrics, environmental data and equipment performance. These connected systems streamline dredge positioning and safety compliance while delivering measurable gains: reduced downtime, optimised fuel efficiency, better crew coordination and fewer safety incidents.” Kemberling adds: “Continuous monitoring helps us maintain Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] and USACE safety standards, ensuring every operation is documented and traceable.”



Retaining Expertise

The cost benefits are significant. "For clients like Encore, the cost of technology is negligible compared to the expense of a CSD going down,” says Kemberling. “Using AI analytics, Encore can predict component failures like bearing issues long before they cause costly downtime.”

Another interesting benefit of the enhanced network has become apparent, he notes: “These tools allow industry veterans nearing retirement to monitor operations and view operator screens from home, keeping decades of institutional knowledge active.” Additionally, authorised Encore employees can stream live OT data, like that related to gauges, pressures and loads, directly to the internet, allowing managers to remotely monitor progress and equipment status from their personal devices, and from most global locations.

BroCoTec now plans to extend beyond its current US waterways footprint, with upcoming projects including full network and Wi-Fi infrastructure deployment aboard a 600-berth mini-cruise ship – which, Kemberling says, will present “unique signal challenges” due to the vessel’s steel superstructure. However, these are challenges that must be overcome if BroCoTec is to convince the maritime sector that resilient cybersecurity and always-on connectivity are entirely possible –provided that operators also learn to ‘think big’.