Dajin Picks Ulstein Design for Offshore Installation Vessel

Dajin Heavy Industry has selected Ulstein's ULSTEIN HX122 design for an offshore installation vessel capable of installing future 4XL monopiles, expanding the offshore wind foundation supplier's activities into offshore installation.

The vessel, designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions in the Netherlands, is intended to install monopiles, jacket foundations and offshore substations. It will also be capable of supporting oil and gas construction and decommissioning work.

The project will expand Dajin's capabilities beyond manufacturing, logistics and transportation, allowing it to add installation to its offshore wind offering.

The ULSTEIN HX122 will feature a large working deck, lifting capabilities and dynamic positioning, as well as Ulstein's U-STERN and X-BOW hull solutions.

The U-STERN configuration enables monopiles to be stored longitudinally and upended along the vessel's centerline at the stern, allowing installation with the vessel heading into prevailing seas. Combined with the X-BOW, the design is intended to improve vessel motions and increase the available weather window for offshore installation work.

"Offshore wind has entered a new development phase, and installation capacity is the core bottleneck for project delivery. The ULSTEIN HX122 with U-STERN® project represents Dajin’s strategic layout to close the final link in offshore wind foundation delivery.

“We aim to develop high-performance, multi-functional installation platforms, enabling a shift from developers’ separate coordination of manufacturing, transportation and installation to Dajin’s one-stop delivery, to better support large-scale offshore wind development," said Feng Qi, Dajin Vice President.

"We are pleased to welcome Dajin Heavy Industry as a new customer. The company has established a strong position within the offshore wind supply chain, and we appreciate their trust in Ulstein by selecting our ULSTEIN HX122 with U-STERN® design as they enter offshore installation services.

“The combination of Dajin's industrial capabilities and Ulstein's experience in offshore vessel design provides a strong foundation for the project, and we look forward to working closely together on this exciting project," added Edwin van Leeuwen, Managing Director at Ulstein Design & Solutions B.V.