Scottish-headquartered Dales Marine Services has launched an international mobile engineering service that sends its repair teams directly to vessels wherever clients need them.

The development of the mobile engineering team builds on a service already offered by Dales Marine Services across Scotland and in the North-east of England, and the team has now successfully completed projects in Europe and Africa.

As part of the international offering, teams will cover dockings, afloat maintenance periods, emergency repairs, mobilization projects and complex engineering scopes.

The launch is backed by investment in containerized workstations that double as power units. Each houses a diesel generator, welding rigs, a compressor, consumables, cabling and tooling. The units can be mobilised at short notice and set down on a vessel's back deck or a quayside. This is in addition to Dales utilising local supply chains when necessary to source equipment and materials, improving speed and efficiency.

Dales Marine Services has also recently strengthened its offshore wind capability after members of its team completed specialist training programs, including Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Basic Safety Training, the internationally recognized standard for working safely in the sector, and an NSL Rigging, Lifting and Banksman Slinger course.