Damen Books Order for Two More F126 Frigates for German Navy

Dutch naval shipbuilder Damen Naval has signed a contract with the Procurement Organization of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) to supply two additional multipurpose frigates to German Navy, bringing the total to six F126 vessels.

The first frigate is due to be delivered in 2028. Ship five and six will be delivered in 2033 and 2034 respectively.

The construction of the two additional F126 frigates will take place entirely in Germany. In the coming months, work will begin in parallel at the German Naval Yards shipyard in Kiel, and at the Blohm+Voss NVL site in Hamburg.

The stern will be built at the Peene-Werft shipyard in Wolgast, while the foreship will be manufactured in Kiel and joined to the stern there.

The vessels will then be shipped to Hamburg for final outfitting, commissioning, and testing.

In June 2020, BAAINBw awarded the construction contract for the F126 frigates to Damen Naval, together with subcontractors Blohm+Voss and Thales.

With a length of 166 metres and a displacement of up to 10,000 tonnes, the F126 frigates will be the largest in the German naval fleet. The versatile multi-mission platforms can operate all over the world and in all conditions, from the tropics to the polar regions.

“With this decision, we will be able to expand the ‘Niedersachsen’ class to six ships. It is the quickest way to expand and modernize the surface fleet of the German Navy. This decision also benefits the German procurement organization and the involved industry. Having more ships of the same class brings many advantages,” said Roland Briene, Managing Director of Damen Naval.