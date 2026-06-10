Damen to Deliver Multi Cat 2309 to Carmet Tug Company

On June 9, at the Seawork exhibition in Southampton, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Carmet Tug Company for a Multi Cat (MuÇ) 2309.

Merseyside UK-based towage and workboat company Carmet Tug Company operates a number of second-hand Damen vessels in its fleet, including a Shoalbuster (SBu) and Stan Tug (STu). In mid-May, Carmet's representatives visited Damen Shipyards Hardinxeld in the Netherlands to inspect and sail aboard the vessel. Following this, the company confirmed its intention to place an order.

Damen is preparing the vessel according to Carmet's requirements. This includes the installation of a Damen Marine NOx Reduction System, a catalytic reduction solution that reduces NOx emissions by 80% in line with IMO Tier III requirements. Damen is also painting the vessel in Carmet colous and ensuring its alignment with UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) requirements. Once these preparations have been made, Damen will deliver the MuS2309 on July 3.