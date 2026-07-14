Damen to Deliver Two Tugboats to Seaspan

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Seaspan ULC for the delivery of two ASD Tugs 2813. The signing took place on May 19, at the International Tug and Salvage (ITS) Convention in Gothenburg, Sweden. The ASD Tugs 2813 will be the first Damen Tugs to enter the Seaspan fleet.

The new tugs will be operated under the HaiSea Marine partnership, a joint venture between Seaspan and the Haisla Nation, the indigenous people of Kitamaat Village and the surrounding lands and waters of the Kitimat region in British Columbia.

The ASD Tug 2813 is designed for combined safety and efficiency. The 27.59-meter-long vessel has a wide beam of 12.93 meters for added stability. The tug offers a bollard pull of up to 70 tons.

For Seaspan, Damen is incorporating a number of options into its standard design. This includes a winterization package and FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities. The vessels will be constructed at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and are expected to be delivered in Q4 next year.