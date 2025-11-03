Damen Delivers Cargo Vessel to Reederei Gerdes in Vietnam

On October 7, Damen Shipyards Group delivered its latest Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 to family owned German shipping company Reederei Gerdes. The delivery of the vessel, named Holger G, took place during a ceremony at the Bason Shipyard in Vietnam. The vessel is named Holger G.

Damen’s CF 3850 represents the latest generation in the shipbuilder’s cargo vessel portfolio. The vessel design has been optimized for modern operations and features optimal efficiency and maximum cargo capacity. With its box-shaped hold, combined with multiple positioning options for the two grain bulkheads and tween deck, the vessel provides flexibility for transporting both bulk and breakbulk cargo.

Designed and engineered in Drachten, the Netherlands, and built to Damen’s high standards in Vietnam, the CF 3850 comes with full aftersales support from the Netherlands.

There is a longstanding cooperation between Damen and Reederei Gerdes, with Damen having delivered eleven to the company over the years. The latest delivery prior to this one was the CF 3850 Helga G. in July this year. In the development of its vessels, Damen has taken into account feedback from Reederei Gerdes, making design modifications to enhance onboard living and working conditions.

The vessels will be operated by over-C, a company founded as a partnership between Reederei Gerdes and Dennis Clavier. Over-C has specialized in coaster chartering across Europe for more than 20 years, building long-term customer relationships.