Damen Shipyards has delivered the 90-meter commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) Purus Vortex to Purus, with the vessel heading to the Netherlands ahead of its deployment on an offshore wind project in the North Sea.

The vessel is the first Damen-built CSOV to join the Purus fleet, following previous deliveries of other vessel types by the shipbuilder.

Purus Vortex departed Vietnam in the week commencing November 9 and is sailing to the Netherlands, where it will begin operating out of IJmuiden upon arrival.

The CSOV features hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and a battery system for peak shaving, and has been prepared for future operation on methanol fuel or the installation of offshore charging equipment.

Designed to accommodate up to 120 personnel and crew, the vessel is equipped with a certified helipad, motion-compensated gangway and motion-compensated crane for transferring personnel and equipment to offshore installations.

The vessel also features a large anti-roll tank to improve stability during offshore stays of up to 30 days.

Its DPX-Drive system incorporates four independently controlled azimuth thrusters, with two positioned forward and two aft, to support maneuverability and station keeping in challenging sea conditions.

Damen said the propulsion configuration and optimized hull design also help reduce fuel consumption and underwater noise emissions.

The shipbuilder will provide lifecycle support to Purus through its repair and conversion facilities in the Netherlands.