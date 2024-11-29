Damen Delivers Six Tugs to Belgian Port

Damen Shipyards has delivered six RSD Tugs 2513 to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, including the first fully electric tug that will operate in a European port.

The delivery consists of five RSD Tugs 2513 and one RSD-E Tug 2513.

With its fully electric propulsion, the RSD-E Tug 2513 paves the way to zero emission operations. The remaining five vessels are also contributing to cleaner operations.

As part of the contract scope, Damen has delivered and commissioned the electric tug’s 1.5 megawatt charger and onshore electric infrastructure. The tug is able to perform a minimum of two towage operations on a single charge, and can be fully recharged in just two hours.

"We are thrilled to welcome the six state-of-the-art tugs, including an electric model, into our fleet. With each new addition, we move closer to achieving our emission targets towards a greener future,” said Rob Smeets, Chief Operational Officer of Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

“On behalf of Damen, I would like to congratulate the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the delivery of their new vessels – including Europe’s first fully electric tug. The pioneering steps towards increased sustainability they have taken are commendable and will, I am sure, serve as inspiration for other ports,” added Vincent Maes, Damen Sales Manager Benelux.

The six tugs formed part of a shipment of vessels transported from Damen’s yard in Vietnam aboard Jumbo Kinetic.

Upon arrival in North Sea Port’s Vlissingen harbour, the heavy lift vessel was greeted by tugs from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and escorted along the Western Scheldt river on its final approach to the port.