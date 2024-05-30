Damen Delivers Third Low-Emission Offshore Wind Fast Crew Boat to Purus

Damen Shipyards has delivered the third fast crew supplier (FCS) hybrid vessel to Purus, designed to provide low emission crew transfer services to the offshore wind sector.

The vessels are fitted with 190 kW battery arrays that enable them to sail zero emissions while in harbor and when loitering at offshore wind farms.

In addition to their hybrid capabilities, the FCS 2710 Hybrids are IMO Tier III compliant, with significantly reduced NOX and SOX emissions. With this performance, Purus aims to directly provide its clients with the benefits of reduced emissions and fuel consumption.

The contract for the three vessels was signed in October 2022 during the Damen Maritime Festival, an annual event the shipbuilder holds at its HQ in the Netherlands to showcase the latest maritime solutions.

The latest delivery, named Lowestoft, joins recently delivered sister vessels Tenby and Padstow in the company’s growing fleet, all named in honor of British ports.

Purus currently has further eight vessels on order with Damen, a 90-metre Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV), three FCS 3210 vessels, and four additional FCS 2710 Hybrids – each of which is developed to offer low emission performance.

“We are very pleased to have delivered these three vessels to Purus and by initial reports of their strong performance. It’s a pleasure to see the close partnership between our two companies continuing to develop. We both have a firm commitment to increase maritime sustainability and I’m very much looking forward to our continued collaboration towards these goals in the future” said Frederik van der Linde, Damen’s Sales Manager for UK and Ireland.

Following the delivery of the Padstow and Tenby, the vessels went straight on to charter.