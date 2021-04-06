Damen Expands Hopper Dredger Portfolio

Shipbuilding group Damen said it has renewed and expanded its lineup of trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD), now offering a range covering hopper volumes from 650 m3 to 5,000 m3. The updated portfolio includes both hopper dredgers for port maintenance and multi-purpose dredgers.

All designs have a number of core values in common. Damen said the starting point for the designs were that the dredger be both practical in operation and in maintenance, and have a sustainable future-proof design. Moreover, each TSHD-type can be easily customized.

“Practical maintenance is of vital importance on a TSHD. Due to the continuous wear of the sand/water mixture all piping and main components need frequent checks,” Olivier Marcus, Damen product director Dredging, said. “In the design this has resulted in an efficient pipe routing, the use of high grade materials and ample space around the equipment for inspection and repairs.”

The new series has been designed with sustainability in mind, Damen said. No ballast water is needed throughout the operations, including sea voyages. And the designs do not have any fuel tanks in contact with the hull to avoid any future problems. The fully optimized, hence minimal amount of diesel, engines are fitted out with an SCR system, prepared for IMO Tier III, as can be expected from a responsible shipyard.

“Dredge operators always have a clear idea on the various tasks their hopper dredger is to perform, whether, for instance, channel maintenance for a port authority or efficient sand winning, transport and discharge for a commercial operator.” Olivier said, “This specific operation requires specific gear; the new TSHD range accommodates this. As hopper volumes range from as small as 650 m3 to a serious 5,000 m3 they fit a multitude of jobs.” This standard range can be seen as a platform which can be fully customized by adding various options to ensure the dredger is 100% fit for its job.”

(Image: Damen)