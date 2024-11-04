Damen Lays Keel for Two Electric Ferries Being Built for Canadian Operator

Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania laid the keel for the first two of four fully electric ferries for BC Ferries.

The keel laying ceremony marked an important milestone in the third phase of construction of the Island Class Ferries, which will bring the total number of Damen vessels in the BC Ferries fleet to ten.

During the recent second phase of the program, Damen delivered four hybrid diesel-electric ferries.

These reduced emissions vessels were intended to pave the way to the development of fully electric vessels.

Now, with availability of renewable shore power to charge the vessels, the four fully electric vessels will be able to conduct their services with zero emissions.

As such, the ferries are making an important contribution to BC Ferries’ goal to reduce emissions by 10,000 tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030.

“Reaching the keel laying stage brings us one step closer to putting these vessels into service. It’s exciting to see our vision for fully electric ferries coming to life. These ferries will not only reduce our environmental impact, but also increase capacity, improve service reliability and provide a quieter, more efficient travel experience for our customers,” said Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO.

The vessels are based on the Damen RoRo 8117 E3 design. They will transport up to 390 passengers, together with up to 47 vehicles between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island.

In addition to the vessels, Damen will also supply BC Ferries with the charging facilities required to recharge the ferries’ batteries during (dis)embarkation. To ensure the success of the charging infrastructure, Damen will be conducting tests on a charging tower installed at the Galati yard.

At the present time, Damen has six fully electric ferries under contract to be constructed at the Galati yard. This includes the four Island Class Ferries, which are scheduled to be operational in Canada during 2027, as well as two ferries for the City of Toronto.