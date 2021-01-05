Damen Repairs Seven CMA CGM Containerships

Damen Shiprepair and Conversion (DSC) said it is wrapping up a ship repair and maintenance program involving seven vessels owned by French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM. The projects took place at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam (DSAm) in the Netherlands and Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque (DSDu) in France, with the last vessel scheduled to leave DSDu later this month

In a continuous operation running between June and August, DSAm performed back-to-back maintenance and repair works on CMA CGM Cayenne, CMA CGM Saint Laurent and CMA CGM Marseille – identical 190 meter, 2,100 TEU containerships. The three vessels underwent similar programs, centered around their five year surveys. Additionally, the ships were reinforced with 11,000 kilograms of steel welded to the bow section. Each also had its cargo cranes maintained and five annual load tests were performed. The yard also repainted the vessels.

At DSDu, the vessels Africa Three, Africa Four, Africa Two and Africa One (in that order) arrived for back-to-work maintenance and repair programs between July and December. This time, works centered on the vessels’ 10-year surveys, including offloading all hatch covers, hull painting and cell guide repairs. At the same time, DSDu installed ballast water treatment systems to each vessel.

Damen sales manager Alexandre Richerd said, “The work has not been without its challenges, particularly coming, as it did, during the coronavirus pandemic, which certainly added a layer of complexity. However, working hard, with a keen focus on the safety and wellbeing of all involved and in close cooperation with CMA CGM, we’ve been able to get the work done.”

(Photo: Damen)