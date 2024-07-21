Danish Shipping Welcomes Re-elected Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as President of the European Commission. Her political manifesto, presented shortly before the election, matches all the priorities of Danish Shipping for 2024-2029.

Danish Shipping welcomes her continued prioritizing of the green transition, industrial policy, and competitiveness.

Within 100 days, the Commission will present a Clean Industrial Deal aimed at accelerating emission reductions, faster rollout of green energy, and cheaper prices for green energy and fuels.

In other words, says Danish Shipping, the EU maintains the ambitious goal of climate neutrality by 2050 for shipping. The EU will also ensure global climate agreements, which is crucial for EU shipping companies to avoid distorting international competition.

"We are very pleased that Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected and can continue her ambitious work," said Head of EU Representation Bjarne Løf Henriksen, adding, "It is crucial that the EU maintains an ambitious climate policy and ensures that there are enough green fuels for the ships. This will require significant investments from everyone in the value chain and the production apparatus. Here, it is crucial that the EU takes the lead and that the European Parliament pushes for meaningful solutions and cooperation between companies, authorities and organizations."

In her political manifesto, von der Leyen further highlights that the EU will continue to pursue an active trade and industrial policy as a shield against geopolitical crises and increasing protectionism, which put supply chains under pressure.

New "Clean Trade and Investment Partnerships" will ensure agreements on the supply of raw materials, green energy, and technology. The EU's Global Gateway program will be elevated to a new level with global investments in infrastructure and the production of green fuels, especially concerning cooperation with the African Union and regional African partnerships.

"Shipping is Denmark's largest export industry. Broad support for strengthening market access through trade agreements, the World Trade Organization, and robust diplomatic assistance for companies in a complex and changing world is a central and important message. Especially when paired with concrete cooperation on global climate solutions," says Henriksen.

On maritime security, he says: "The most important thing for Danish Shipping is that our seafarers can sail safely. Attacks on seafarers, merchant ships, and the freedom of navigation on the world's oceans are completely unacceptable."

In the internal market, a commissioner will be responsible for ensuring the implementation and simplification of EU legislation. All commissioners must deliver directly to reduce reporting requirements, administrative burdens, propose regulatory simplifications and faster permits. This also opens for a review of the framework for short-sea shipping in the EU.

"The EU should look at tools to ensure better interaction between different modes of transport. A deeper internal market for short-sea shipping with simpler rules, access to green energy and fuels, and modern infrastructure is an important piece in the puzzle that constitutes the green transition in the transport sector," says Henriksen.

With the election of a Commission President, EU member states will now be asked to nominate commissioners who will be approved by the committees in the European Parliament in the autumn. A final five-year work program is expected to be ready around December 2024.



