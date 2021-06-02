Deal Signed to build Inland Hydrogen Vessel

Concordia Damen signed a contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for the construction of the first ever inland waterway vessel to run on hydrogen.



MV Antonie will be 3,700 tons and 135m long, outfitted with fuel cell propulsion. The vessel will be used to transport salt between Delfzijl in the north of the Netherlands to Botlek in the Port of Rotterdam for Nouryon – a leading global chemical supplier.

"Hydrogen is likely to play an important role in the achievement of zero emissions in inland shipping," said Concordia Damen CEO Chris Kornet, "and Lenten Scheepvaart are to be commended for taking this leading role.”

Lenten Scheepvaart received a neary $5m subsidy for the construction of the vessel from the Netherlands Governmental department of Infrastructure and Water Management.