DeepOcean and Jana Marine Enter Saudi Arabia Subsea Partnership

Ocean services provider DeepOcean and Saudi Arabia-based Jana Marine Services have signed a heads of terms agreement to establish a joint venture company that will offer integrated subsea solutions to the offshore energy industry in the Middle East.

The intended joint venture, to be named JADE Subsea Services, plans to enter into a five-year charter agreement with Jana Marine for a newbuild DP2 hybrid diving support vessel (DSV) capable of performing subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and dive support activities.

The joint venture will be able to tap into DeepOcean’s specialist subsea engineering and project management services to plan and execute subsea projects and operations.

“Jana Marine brings a newbuild vessel, marine expertise and deep local knowledge to the partnership. We contribute our subsea services capabilities, technology and specialist engineering. Together, this partnership will offer the offshore oil and gas industry in the Middle East region a highly competitive and fully integrated subsea services solution. Jana Marine has an extensive operating track record and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s localization program, so we look forward to embarking on this collaboration,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

In May this year, DeepOcean entered the Middle East region through the acquisition of subsea service player Shelf Subsea, which has been present in Saudi Arabia for several years. DeepOcean’s vessel Oriental Dragon is currently operating in Saudi Arabia. DeepOcean has also opened an office in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates.

DeepOcean offers engineering and project management for subsea construction and installation, subsea survey and positioning services, subsea IMR services, as well as removal and recycling of subsea assets.

Jana Marine provides marine offshore services in the Arabian Gulf region and beyond. The company owns and operates a fleet of 35 offshore support vessels of different types, including 10 self-propelled jack-up barges. The newbuild subsea vessel will be an addition to this fleet. Jana Marine has a strong local presence with approximately 1,800 employees delivering a broad range of specialized services, including offshore hook-ups, upgrades, modifications, installations, fabrication, maintenance, security systems integrations and commissioning support.

“Our strategy is to continue expanding our fleet for carrying out topside and subsea inspections, repair and maintenance of offshore oil and gas installations. We will provide purpose-built offshore support vessels and equipment, while DeepOcean brings their specialist subsea competence which is renowned globally. We look forward to jointly offering this in the Middle East through our JV partnership,” says Mohammad AlSubaie, CEO at Jana Marine.

The intended joint venture, JADE Subsea Services, will enter into a charter agreement with Jana Marine for a long-term charter with the options to extend.

JADE Subsea Services’ main operating platform will be a newbuild, hybrid-powered DP2 subsea vessel, named Jana 201, currently under construction in China by Jana Marine. The vessel is 98 meters long, equipped with hybrid power coming from 2 x 800kW batteries which can be used on a standalone basis or in conjunction with the 7x1800kW gensets. The vessel will feature a 12-man Drass-supplied saturation diving system, along with two air diving spreads and light work class ROV. It will also be outfitted with a 100-tonne crane and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

The vessel is built to meet the specifications of oil majors in Arabian Gulf. It is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026. The vessel will provide modern ROV and diving capabilities, ample deck space, and accommodation for project teams, ensuring readiness for regional client requirements.



