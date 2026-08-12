Defense Maritime Solutions to Expand Chesapeake Manufacturing with $30m Investment

Defense Maritime Solutions, Inc. (DMS), an equipment manufacturer and supplier of shipboard propulsion and auxiliary systems, announced plans to invest more than $30 million to expand its operations in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The investment is expected to create 32 new jobs and establish U.S. based capabilities for the manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, finishing, packaging, and lifecycle support of Wärtsilä medium-speed engines for marine purposes.

The added capabilities are intended to improve domestic maritime supply-chain resilience, enhance access to best-in-class power generation technology, strengthen manufacturing readiness, and provide increased support throughout the operational life of the U.S Government fleet.

DMS currently operates from its Chesapeake headquarters, as well as locations in Poulsbo, Washington, and San Diego, California. This U.S. based footprint enables DMS to deliver responsive lifecycle support to U.S. Government vessels worldwide, including installations abroad and vessels with specialized access and compliance requirements.

The investment supports the objectives of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Finland, led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to strengthen domestic and allied shipbuilding capacity.