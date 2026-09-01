Deltamarin, Offshoretronic to Design Monopile Installation Vessel

Finnish ship design house Deltamarin has joined forces with Barcelona-based engineering and vessel design office Offshoretronic in an Exclusive Engineering Consultant Agreement to develop what will be the world's largest jackup Monopile Installation Vessel (MPIV), named the VITRUVIAN Class, through to shipyard-ready status.

The concept is a direct response to a capability gap in the offshore wind sector. Next-generation 20-30 MW turbines, expected in commercial service by 2030, will sit on monopile foundations up to 130 metres long and weighing up to 5,000 metric tonnes.

No vessel in today's global fleet can handle them, with the current ceiling sitting at around 3,000-3,500 tonnes.

At 179 meters in length and 75 meters in beam, the MPIV is engineered to meet those demands head-on.

A companion Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) variant will complete the VITRUVIAN platform, purpose-built to handle generator components including towers, nacelles and the massive turbine blades.

The VITRUVIAN initiative is not the only new concept Deltamarin currently has in the pipeline. The company is also showcasing a new 40,000 dwt MR1 product tanker design with Bureau Veritas Approval in Principle, a Semi-Liner MPP design developed with Toepfer Transport, a ConRo vessel concept, alongside advances in hydrodynamic optimisation through a new cooperation with Nocean.