Deltamarin EEE to Help Shipping Industry

Reducing operating costs is one of the main concerns of shipping industry today. "To help ship owners and operators boost the energy efficiency of their vessels, we have since day one strongly focused on Energy and Environmental Efficiency (EEE)," Deltamarin says.

By applying Deltamarin’s new smart simulation tool, several items with a significant fuel saving potential (3-6% of total fuel costs) can be found.

The “EEE” ship design process includes several dimensions, such as practical design tools for modelling the energy consumption, a consistent follow-up method of the performance indicators and a bunch of useful project practices that enable taking the design ideas and results and implementing them in real life.

Energy flow modelling is at the heart of the EEE work, and Deltamarin has recently developed a new-generation design tool for this purpose.

The tool itself is a highly flexible, dynamic simulation platform at system level that can accept data in almost any format and at various levels of precision. Such flexibility is required, since the energy models are configured for various purposes.