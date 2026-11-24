Belgian marine engineering company DEME has secured a major subcontract from Allseas for marine construction works on the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline project in British Columbia, Canada.

The contract covers marine works associated with the pipeline's 50-kilometre offshore section, including shallow- and deep-water sections and four landfall locations, DEME announced.

Allseas is the project's main offshore contractor, while DEME's Offshore Energy segment will undertake pre-trenching and landfall construction activities at Nass Bay, Iceberg Bay, Nasoga Gulf and Wil Milit.

The scope also includes pre-lay and post-lay span rectification, pipeline and route-curve stabilization, engineered and natural backfilling, side-casting using material from the seabed, and crab bridge construction.

DEME will deploy specialized dredging and offshore equipment, supported by crew transfer, survey and accommodation vessels.

Preparatory works are expected to begin in 2027, followed by two offshore installation campaigns.

The PRGT project involves the construction of an approximately 750-kilometre natural gas pipeline connecting gas fields in northeastern British Columbia to the planned Ksi Lisims LNG facility at Wil Milit on Canada's west coast.

The pipeline will comprise approximately 700 kilometers of onshore infrastructure and 50 kilometers offshore.

The project is being developed by NW Infrastructure Limited Partnership, a joint venture between Western LNG and the Nisga'a Nation.

The contract marks another offshore energy infrastructure assignment for DEME, which will carry out the marine works under its subcontract with Allseas.