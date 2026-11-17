DEME has ordered two offshore unmanned surface vessels (USVs) from Dutch maritime technology company DEMCON unmanned systems to support its offshore survey operations, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The vessels will be based on DEMCON's DUS OV platform, which incorporates a DNV Type Approved design and onboard technology intended to support future certification for remote and autonomous operations.

The order includes project-specific engineering to integrate DEME's survey equipment, communications infrastructure and operational systems, alongside vessel trolleys and launch and recovery equipment.

Designed for multi-day offshore operations, the USVs can be deployed directly from ports or from offshore construction vessels and transported internationally in standard shipping containers.

The vessels will feature DEMCON's mission management, remote control and autonomy software, supporting autonomous survey-track following, collision avoidance, dynamic positioning, real-time monitoring and remote intervention.

Their systems incorporate redundancy in power supply, propulsion, communications, navigation and situational awareness, enabling the vessels to respond to individual component failures during unmanned operations.

Engineering, production and system integration are underway at DEMCON's facilities, with the vessels currently under construction.

“The value of an offshore USV lies not only in the vessel itself, but in how the platform, survey payloads, deployment equipment, software and remote operations environment work together. This project combines DEME’s offshore survey expertise with our capabilities in USV design, autonomous software and system integration to create a solution tailored to DEME’s operational requirements,” said Fedor Ester, Managing Director, DEMCON unmanned systems.