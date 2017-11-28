USS John S McCain Departs Subic Bay

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) departed Subic Bay, Philippines aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure en route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka Nov. 28.

John S. McCain was diverted to Subic Bay Oct. 22, due to poor weather conditions and to repair cracks in the ship's hull discovered after the ship departed Singapore aboard MV Treasure. While at anchor in Subic Bay, technicians inspected the cracks and determined the ship needed additional blocks under it to support and distribute its weight on the heavy lift vessel.

Upon arrival in Yokusuka, John S. McCain will be repaired at Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) before returning to service in U.S. 7th Fleet. "SRF is making preparations to begin remediation and repair efforts immediately once the ship is dockside," said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Wyman assigned to SRF-JRMC. "The project will be one of the largest SRF has undertaken."

John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug. 21. Following the collision, the ship moored at Singapore's Changi Naval Base. In the weeks prior to departure from Singapore Oct. 5, crew members, technicians and divers prepared the ship for the journey by patching damaged sections of the hull and placing key systems in layup maintenance.