DESMI's BWMS for Bulkers Gains IMO, US Type Approval

DESMI Ocean Guard A/S said a new configuration of its CompactClean ballast water management system (BWMS) geared specifically for bulk carrier vessels has been approved by both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Danish Maritime Authority.

The CompactClean Bulker configuration, an additional product line to the existing CompactClean product lines, is designed for higher flowrates during de-ballast solving one of the main operational issues faced by bulk carriers complying with ballast water regulations, the manufacturer explained.

Some vessel types, in particular bulk carriers, often experience a need to be able to discharge ballast water faster than the time they spend on ballast water uptake. This is related to the speed of cargo loading, which is for some cargo types and ports much faster than the speed with which they can unload cargo. The ballast water uptake and discharge speeds need to match this in order not to become obstacles to the operation of the vessel.

So far, typical BWMSs have been approved with just one max flowrate, which is the same during ballast and deballast operations. DESMI Ocean Guard's tailor-made solution, in all its simplicity, enables the CompactClean system to be configured with any combination of its approved filters and UV units, and as the filter is by-passed during de-ballast the need for higher deballast flowrate can be accommodated by selecting a larger UV unit than filter.

“A recent example of DESMI Ocean Guard being able to provide a solution to a customer that solves this issue is for a series of bulk carriers. These vessels operate today with cargo loading being twice as fast as cargo offloading. By selecting a CompactClean BWMS with a filter with max flowrate of 750 cubic meters per hour (m3/h) and a UV unit with max flowrate of 1,500 m3/h, the vessels have been able to continue their current operation, conducting ballast water uptake at 750 m3/h and ballast water discharge at 1,500 m3/h,” said Rasmus Folsø, CEO of DESMI Ocean Guard. “It may sound simple, but such solutions can make a world of difference for the customer, and therefore, we are ready to go the extra mile to ensure that this is fully approved. And with the issuance of an updated USCG Type Approval on January 5th 2021, this CompactClean solution is now approved globally.”

Danish-based DESMI Ocean Guard, wholly owned by DESMI A/S, recorded its highest yearly order intake in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which postponed a large number of BWMS retrofit projects, the company noted, adding that it has received several significant orders and frame agreements in the opening weeks of 2021. DESMI Ocean Guard said it expects 2021 will present another year with increasing market shares and new records in order intake and turnover.