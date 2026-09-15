Destination Agent Compliance Under the Shipping Act

Foreign non-vessel-operating common carriers (NVOCCs) increasingly rely on U.S.-based logistics companies to serve as destination agents.

These arrangements involve a domestic provider handling cargo receipt, warehousing, customs coordination, and last-mile delivery on behalf of an ocean transportation intermediary headquartered abroad. The revenue opportunity is real, but the regulatory, financial, and operational risks demand careful assessment before committing to this framework.





Regulatory Framework.

The Shipping Act and the Federal Maritime Commission’s (FMC) implementing regulations govern ocean transportation intermediaries (OTIs) in the foreign commerce of the U.S. Under 46 C.F.R. § 515.2, the two principal OTI categories are ocean freight forwarders (OFFs) and NVOCCs. NVOCCs provide ocean transportation and issue their own bills of lading but do not operate the vessels. Even without a permanent U.S. office, foreign NVOCCs must comply with FMC registration and bonding requirements under 46 U.S.C. § 40901 and 46 C.F.R. § 515.21. Many operate through destination agents where domestic companies handle the receipt and processing of inbound cargo.





Agent Versus Principal.



The fundamental regulatory question is this: at what point does an agent’s conduct cross from agency into principal liability? A destination agent exercises too much autonomy if it sets rates, issues its own bills of lading, or makes independent shipping decisions risks, which can draw FMC scrutiny to deem the agent to be acting in its capacity as a co-carrier or as an NVOCC. A true agent acts under the principal’s direction, by performing delegated functions without assuming independent carrier obligations. If an agent exercises discretion over pricing, routing, or terms of carriage, the FMC may view it as a de facto NVOCC, triggering independent registration, bonding, and tariff publication requirements. Destination agent agreements should delineate authority, confirm that transportation decisions remain with the NVOCC, and avoid language suggesting agent discretion over rates or service terms.





Ongoing Compliance Obligations.



Foreign NVOCCs must maintain valid FMC registration and a surety bond of at least $150,000 pursuant to 46 C.F.R. § 515.21. For destination agents, this creates monitoring obligations such that if the principal’s registration lapses or bond is cancelled, the agent may be engaged in facilitating the performance of unlicensed ocean transportation. Best practices include verifying FMC registration before engagement and then periodically thereafter, establishing contractual requirements for maintained registration with prompt notice of changes, and including termination rights triggered by compliance lapses. Under 46 U.S.C. § 40501, foreign NVOCCs must publish tariffs and may not deviate from published rates and destination agents collecting freight charges should do so ministerially with set procedures to verify that charges match the NVOCC’s tariff. Service contracts must be filed with the FMC pursuant to 46 U.S.C. § 40502, so destination agents must avoid assuming “shipper” obligations such as volume commitments, and all carrier-facing communications should identify the NVOCC as the contracting party.





Financial and Liability Exposure.



Freight collection timing presents significant financial risk. Destination agents typically receive cargo, release it to consignees, collect freight charges, and remit funds to the NVOCC on periodic settlement terms. This creates cash-flow exposure where the agent might have to advance payments to carriers, terminal operators, and drayage providers before collecting from consignees, potentially carrying accumulated receivables for weeks. Ocean carriers and terminal operators assess demurrage and detention charges against the “party of record,” which may include the destination agent, creating cross-border collection challenges if the agent needs to recover U.S.-paid charges from a foreign principal or a disputing consignee. A destination agent that takes physical custody of cargo also assumes liability for loss, damage, or delay while the cargo is in its care, which is distinct from the NVOCC’s carrier liability under its bill of lading. Agents should model cash-flow exposure, establish consignee credit limits, negotiate contractual protections allocating non-payment and ancillary charge risk, confirm cargo legal liability insurance covers destination agent activities across all custody modes, verify adequate policy limits, and establish clear indemnification provisions and claims-handling protocols.





Transition Planning

When a foreign NVOCC seeks a new destination agent, the timeline is frequently compressed, with active service commitments for cargo that is in transit. This urgency creates compounding risks, including incomplete due diligence on the principal’s regulatory status and financial health, ambiguous contract terms, insurance gaps, inadequate systems for tracking receivables and payments, and tariff compliance errors. Best practice dictates that agents resist timeline pressure and insist on adequate diligence, proper documentation, and system readiness before accepting such responsibilities. A phased transition beginning only with new bookings can significantly reduce risk.





Conclusion.

Destination agent arrangements can be commercially attractive, but companies should approach them with structured diligence that address agent-principal status, FMC registration verification, tariff and service contract compliance, freight collection economics, ancillary charge allocation, cargo insurance adequacy, and transition planning. With a clear-eyed view of the regulatory landscape, these arrangements can be structured to benefit all parties while maintaining compliance with the Shipping Act.







