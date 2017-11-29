Second Destroyer Enters Sea Trials

The second Hobart class destroyer, NUSHIP Brisbane, has commenced her first phase of sea trials, which will test the ship’s hull, propulsion and navigation systems.

The initial trial phase, which will occur over the coming months, will be followed by a more advanced phase of sea trials next year to test the ship’s combat and communications systems.

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the milestone was a further demonstration of industry’s role as a fundamental input into capability for Defence.

“Over the past decade, more than 5,000 people from across the Department of Defence, ASC, Raytheon Australia and Navantia have dedicated millions of hours of effort to the Air Warfare Destroyer program,” Minister Pyne said.

“With more than 60 per cent Australian industry capability, the program is a true example of a home-grown capability.

“Through the Air Warfare Destroyer program, we have created a local workforce with specialist shipbuilding and complex systems integration skills that will form the foundation for future shipbuilding projects in Australia.”

The start of Brisbane’s sea trials phase follows the commissioning of HMAS Hobart in September