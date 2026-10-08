DFDS Adds Freight, Passenger Ferry to Strait of Gibraltar Route

DFDS is strengthening its presence in the Strait of Gibraltar by adding a combined freight and passenger ferry on the Algeciras-Tanger Med route, increasing capacity and flexibility for customers traveling and transporting goods between Europe and North Africa.

Following regulatory approval by the Spanish and Moroccan competition authorities, DFDS has finalized an agreement with Naviera Armas to acquire the combined freight and passenger ferry, Volcán de Tamasite. The acquisition will add capacity to DFDS' existing Strait of Gibraltar network and reflects continued demand for freight and passenger transport services and supports DFDS' ambition to further strengthen its position in the region.

In addition to the ferry, DFDS will take over existing permits related to operations on the route. The vessel will join DFDS' existing fleet of two ferries operating in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Volcán de Tamasite is familiar with the seas of the strait, having sailed on the same route for several years. It can carry up to 1,469 passengers and 1,414 lane meters of freight. It is expected to enter service with DFDS from Mid-November.

With more than 10,000 sailings annually, DFDS routes in the Strait of Gibraltar support both passenger and freight transport. Key cargo flows include fresh produce, automotive parts and components, textiles, and industrial and specialized goods.