Monday, July 9, 2018

Diana Shipping Continues TC for m/v Polymnia With Cargill

July 2, 2018

Polymnia. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has agreed to extend the present time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia. 

 
The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels said that the gross charter rate is US$16,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 14 months to maximum 17 months.
 
The new charter period is expected to commence on July 8, 2018. The m/v Polymnia is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$10,100 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.
 
The “Polymnia” is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.
 
The employment extension of “Polymnia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.72 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter extension.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.86 years. 
 
