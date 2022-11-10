Diana Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Ultramax Bulker

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. announced on Thursday that it has taken delivery of one of nine secondhand Ultramax bulk carriers that agreed to purchase in August 2022.

The vessel, DSI Polaris—formerly named STH Oslo—is a 60,404 dwtUltramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018.

Including the newly delivered DSI Polaris, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 38 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, five Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, eight Panamax and four Ultramax.

The company expects to take delivery of five Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2022.