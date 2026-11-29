It is a diesel world in the transportation and port logistics industries, but as diesel prices soar and remain stubbornly high -- and environmental regulatory pressures on emissions continue to increase -- technical and business managers expand the search for alternatives. "Companies don't have to choose between environmental improvements and operational performance," said Jim Bunsey, Propane Education Research Council, who walks us through the value proposition around propane as fuel solutions for port and terminal equipment, particularly when compared to alternative electric solutions.