Diesel-Electric Ferry Delivered to Hong Kong Owner

Hong Kong-based ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of Xin Ming Zhu 30 a new 35-meter diesel-electric ferry.

The new vessel, designed by Incat Crowther and constructed by Guangzhou-based shipbuilder AFAI Southern Shipyard, is the third vessel to join a fleet of seven new vessels designed by Incat Crowther for the mass transit operator.

The vessel will serve inter-island commuter and tourism operations across Hong Kong, connecting Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan and Cheung Chau.

The 300-seat passenger ferry boasts Veth azimuth thrusters that provide exceptional maneuverability at operating speeds of 14 knots. The adoption of this technology makes the vessel suitable for berthing at piers on inter island routes. The vessel is also fitted with 72 solar panels providing 7.5 kilowatts of on-board power.

Designed to provide passengers with an elevated commuter experience, the ferry’s main deck includes spacious seating for 171 travelers, dedicated areas for pets, and designated wheelchair spaces. Large windows and ergonomic seating allow passengers to enjoy uninterrupted views of the islands. The upper deck provides seating for 129 passengers and access to panoramic views.

Ample luggage storage is integrated throughout, including a 6m² cargo area centrally positioned for convenience. Essential amenities such as two restrooms and one accessible restroom, ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers. The aft main deck also features crew quarters, including three bunk beds, lockers and a pantry.

The delivery of the vessel follows the delivery of two 45-metre conventional diesel-powered vessels to Sun Ferry. The final three vessels, all 45-metre vessels, will be delivered by the end of 2025. All vessels in the fleet have been designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard.



