How Digital Training will Attract ‘Crews of the Future’

As tug operations become more complex, training needs to evolve with them. By combining digital simulation with practical experience and the knowledge of experienced seafarers, tug operators can give the next generation of crews the skills, confidence and judgement they need for the challenges they will face at sea.

The very best and most highly skilled seafarers hone their craft through years of intense hands-on training that ensures the most important aspects of their jobs – safety, communication and teamwork – are embedded into every moment of their time at sea. This experience brings sound technical knowledge, practical know-how and an understanding of how to act during times of uncertainty and unexpected moments.

Yet with changing times comes changing training practices. The maritime industry is increasingly turning to new technologies to enhance and improve the operational capabilities of their crews in safe and secure environments that allow for mistakes to be made and scenarios to be mapped out.

This approach is vital for an industry facing the wider issue of seafarer recruitment and retention. The most recent Seafarer Workforce Report 2026 from BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) highlighted that the industry needs up to 114,000 officers by 2030 to operate an expanding global fleet. Those recruits are, more often than not, going to come from younger generations who are more adept and used to technology as part of their day-to-day lives, and are therefore more likely to thrive from digital training initiatives.

What the industry needs to do now is understand how to effectively combine its traditional sea-going experience with modern digital training procedures that will welcome and inspire the next generation of crews and seafarers, all while keeping those core aspects of their jobs – safety, communication and teamwork – at the center of their careers.

Image courtesy Multratug



Tug Vessel Challenges

We are already seeing this scenario play out for crews of tug vessels.

Over the past 20 years, smaller craft have become much more powerful, more complex and more technologically proficient. Today’s tug vessels are have become increasingly electronic. This has meant the capabilities of the crew have had to change significantly, with many requiring a greater understanding of digital diagnosis, onboard electrical systems and knowing how to fix an issue with a keyboard instead of a spanner.

The operations these vessels undertake have also become more complex. Harbour towage now involves larger and larger vessels, while tugs and specialised craft are being increasingly called upon to support bigger and more unique projects, such as infrastructure project towage and offshore heavy-lift operations. This means teams need as much preparation as they can upfront before engaging in a real-world scenario.

It is because of these two changes that digital simulation training has become a must-have for vessel operators and managers in order to ensure tug crews are sufficiently trained to handle the challenges of modern tug operations. Crucially, they are vital for new recruits and junior seafarers that need to experience the range of complex operations they will undertake throughout their careers, without the risk of damage to their vessel or, most importantly, their crewmates.





Image courtesy Multratug





Multraship’s Digital Simulator

In May 2026, Multraship launched its state-of-the-art tug digital simulator suite at our headquarters in Terneuzen in the Netherlands in collaboration with Wärtsilä. The simulator was built to enable Multraship’s crews to train in realistic scenarios that prepare them for complex and high-pressure situations.

One major difference is that this new simulation suite is specifically designed to help tug crews understand the challenges of manoeuvrability. Most vessel simulators are built to train crew for navigational scenarios but modern, powerful tug vessels, operate in confined, shallow and fast-flowing waters. This means tug crews need to be able to adapt to dynamic weather changes and sea conditions, while keeping their vessels under control and safe throughout.

The feedback to Multraship’s simulator since launch has been incredibly positive, particularly from our younger crew members. Many have adapted quickly to an immersive and mixed-reality environment that enhances their decision-making skills, builds their confidence in handling realistic scenarios and gives new recruits the opportunity to experience some of our industry’s most challenging situations that they may not experience first-hand until years into their career.

Crucially, Multraship’s digital simulator training initiative gives younger recruits a safe and secure space to learn from mistakes without the fear of real-life consequences. Teams work on the simulator together and, after a scenario has played out, our trainers – many of whom are experienced tug captains in their own right – create a safe environment for discussion. They are also encouraged to challenge decisions, learn from experienced seafarers and think more critically. All crew members are asked what went wrong, what they would do differently, and how will this change their next operation. These human discussions are just as important as the technology itself.

That is why this approach has led to many of Multraship’s crew members, both new and experienced, choosing to voluntarily undertake more training outside of their mandated requirements. Not only do they understand how simulation training can further their careers much quicker than traditional at-sea training, but they thrive in a digital-first world that puts their skills to the test, builds their confidence and creates greater cohesion between crewmates.

The latest generation of seafarers are always after opportunities. By adopting a digital-first approach to training, many are developing their sea legs quicker, leading to greater retention of high-quality, enthusiastic and dedicated tug crew members built for the future.





Image courtesy Multratug





Crews of the Future

Of course, we must not underestimate the importance of everyday and practical experience. Translating the skills built on a simulator into a real-world environment is not straightforward. It requires judgement, confidence and leadership to take decisive actions when conditions change or the operation needs to be adapted, and this only comes with real-world experience that can take years to accomplish.

However, by giving younger crew members a head start with technology they are more comfortable using and training environments in which they can thrive, we can better support the recruitment, development and retention of tug crews of the future.

The crews of tomorrow are out there and shipping is going to need them. We need to do our part by creating a modern and effective training environment that gives the next generation the skills and confidence to build long and fulfilling careers and prepare them for every eventual scenario.

About the Author: With more than 25 years of seagoing experience, Bianca Pielaat is the Operations Director at Multraship, with a focus on building and developing the tug crews of the future.



