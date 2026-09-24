Dijvler Expands Winch Solutions Into Sea-Going Vessel Market

Dijvler, a Dutch specialist in anchor and mooring winches, is expanding into the sea-going vessel segment. The company has acquired the rights, designs, drawings, and certifications of C-Nautical and has developed a new, standardized program of anchor- and mooring winches for cargo vessels and offshore support vessels. The first orders are expected to be delivered in 2027.

Market gap following supplier exits

Several European suppliers, including C-Nautical, exited the market, in part due to sustained price pressure that drove margins below sustainable levels.

Dijvler identified this gap as a logical extension of its existing business. Over the past two years, Dijvler has reviewed and standardized the C-Nautical design portfolio.

The winches are produced at a partner production facility in China, a facility with which Dijvler’s Managing Director Laurens van Gelder has worked for many years. In the meantime, the production facility in Hardinxveld-Giessendam in the Netherlands offers the opportunity for Made in Europe production.

First projects confirmed

Dijvler has re-established contact with a number of former C-Nautical customers and is in discussions with several shipyards, with the first Dijvler winch deliveries anticipated in the near future. In the meantime, several orders have been received from Damen Cargo Vessels and Briese Schiffahrt for deliveries over the next years.

Dijvler's winches carry type approval from Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register, including Marine Design Appraisal, and are certified to current ATEX directives.