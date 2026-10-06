Disney Believe Comes to Life with a Touch of Tinker Bell Magic

Meyer Werft has laid the keel for Disney Cruise Line's new Disney Believe, placing a specially minted Tinker Bell coin beneath it as construction of the 144,000-GT cruise ship advances in Papenburg in Germany.

The traditional ceremony marked the start of assembly of the vessel's second gigablock. Its first gigablock left Meyer Werft's more than 500-metre-long covered building dock in September and is now at the shipyard's outfitting quay.

The coin placed beneath the keel features a portrait of Tinker Bell, who will also adorn the bow of Disney Believe. Under maritime tradition, placing a coin beneath a ship's keel is intended to bring good fortune to the vessel and its future crew and ensure a safe future at sea.

Tinker Bell, the fairy from Disney’s 1953 animated film Peter Pan, is one of the company’s most recognizable characters and has long been associated with Disney imagery centered on magic and flight.

Her appearance on both the ceremonial coin and the ship’s bow gives the traditional maritime custom a distinctly Disney element. with Tinker Bell’s associations with flight, adventure and guiding others on their journeys fitting naturally with a vessel built to carry guests around the world.

The new cruise ship will have 1,256 staterooms and a gross tonnage of 144,000 GT, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager Tracy Wilson and Portfolio Executive Project Management Andres Ovalles joined Meyer Werft CEO André Walter and COO Jörg Heidelberg in placing the coin.

(Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Believe will be the fourth Wish-class vessel, following Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, and will use liquefied natural gas for propulsion.

“Disney Believe will be the fourth Wish-class ship to represent MEYER WERFT’s quality while also meeting Disney’s high standards for entertainment and onboard amenities,” Walter said.

Meyer Werft previously built Disney Wish, delivered in 2021, as well as Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, which were delivered between 2010 and 2012.