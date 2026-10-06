DNV Appoints New Head of Miami Cruise Center

DNV has appointed Océane King as head of its Miami Cruise Center, bringing her back to the classification society after seven years at Royal Caribbean Group, where she worked on maritime technology, fleet innovation and decarbonization.

King will lead the center's work with cruise operators and industry partners across technical, environmental and operational areas.

The Miami Cruise Center serves as DNV's dedicated hub for the North American cruise market, providing classification, advisory, digitalization and safety expertise and connecting cruise operators, shipyards, designers and technology providers with DNV's global cruise network.

“I am excited to return to DNV and to lead the Miami Cruise Center at a time of rapid transformation for the cruise industry. Having worked both within DNV and as part of one of the world's largest cruise companies, I understand the opportunities and challenges our customers face. I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners and colleagues to help deliver practical solutions, accelerate innovation and support the industry's continued growth,” said King.

King has more than 15 years of experience spanning cruise operations, newbuilding, maritime technology, risk management and decarbonization.

During her previous tenure at DNV, she held several Maritime Advisory positions and ultimately became Head of Maritime Advisory Americas. Her work included newbuilding programs, vessel refurbishments, environmental technology implementation, port and terminal developments and technology qualification.

At Royal Caribbean, King was responsible for technology development, fleet innovation and decarbonization initiatives. She also contributed to cross-industry work through a secondment with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

King holds a PhD in Marine Technology from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, specializing in reducing emissions from ships.