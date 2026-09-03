DNV Appoints Rob van der Spek as AI, Innovation Manager for Industrial Services

DNV, the independent assurance and risk management provider, has appointed Rob van der Spek as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation Manager for its Industrial Services business unit, a newly created role focused on accelerating the practical use of AI, digital tools and innovation across inspection and assurance services.

The appointment reflects growing customer demand for faster, smarter and more efficient inspection and assurance.

The shift is already visible in the market. A 2025 DNV survey of 1,160 companies across Europe, North America, Central and South America and Asia found that 60% intend to use AI-driven applications in their operations in the next year, up from 47% in 2024.

Rob brings experience with DNV, including previous responsibility as Digital Innovation Lead. In his new role, he will help identify and scale practical AI and digital solutions across the business and in client projects.

The new role forms part of Industrial Services’ strategy to modernize internal processes and strengthen customer delivery. Priorities include automating routine manual tasks, improving the use of inspection data, and generating insights that support productivity, efficiency and inspection quality as industrial projects become larger and more complex.

Industrial Services at DNV works across the full asset and infrastructure lifecycle from fabrication and construction through to operations and in-service performance, supporting sectors including energy, renewables, power transmission, hydrogen, carbon capture, rail and industrial manufacturing. Launched earlier this year, the inspection business now operates as a global provider of quality assurance and inspection services for energy, infrastructure and complex industrial supply chains.

Van der Spek will develop a roadmap for scaling AI and innovation across regions and service lines. Focus areas include productivity, digital inspection, managed assurance, inspection intelligence and new digital offerings for customers. He will also support the responsible use of AI in industrial settings, where trust, governance and human oversight are increasingly important to safety and performance.