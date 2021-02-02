DNV GL Approves GTT's LNG Fuel Tech for ULCVs

French engineering firm GTT said it has received approval in principle (AIP) for the NO96 containment system application as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tank for ultra large container vessels (ULCV) from the classification society DNV GL.

GTT and DNV GL reviewed the compatibility of the NO96 technology within a container vessel hull to ensure that the integration of such a containment system is fit for purpose. Under the AIP procedure, a sloshing assessment of the containment system has also been performed.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, "This Approval by DNV GL now allows us to offer to the shipowners two membrane technologies: Mark III technology, which has already been certified, and NO96. NO96, already used in over 200 LNG carriers, represents a reliable and competitive solution which is particularly well adapted to ultra large container vessel fuel tanks.”

Ivar Håberg, Director of Approval of DNV GL, said, “The availability of technology alternatives is important for our customers to accelerate the transition to more environmentally friendly fuels.”