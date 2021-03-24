DNV Grants AIP for LNG-fueled Bulk Carrier Design

French engineering firm GTT and Chinese ship designer SDARI have received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV for a new technical solution applied to liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled Newcastlemax bulk carriers.

GTT said it designed the vessel's membrane tank up to the supporting steel wall and its integration into the vessel was studied by SDARI. The AIP confirms that the membrane fuel tank solution complies with safety regulations and is technically feasible onboard of LNG-fueled bulk carriers.

The design is said to offer increased autonomy and reduce sulphur and greenhouse gas emissions compared to a standard Newcastlemax vessels. Furthermore, the solution does not affect the available cargo space nor the vessel's accommodation, and it offers flexibility, enabling a vessel to sail a Brazil-China round trip with LNG bunkering.

GTT, SDARI and DNV studied, among other things, the structural arrangement of the LNG tank above of the engine room, the dimensioning of the LNG injection system from the tank to the engines, as well as the interface of the LNG Bunker station. Aspects relating to naval architecture, such as damaged stability, were also reviewed by DNV.

Morten Løvstad, VP and Global Business Director- Bulk Carriers of DNV, said, “This new design is yet another proof of the many innovations taking place to facilitate decarbonisation within the transportation of dry bulk cargo. It is the first AIP issued by DNV for the use of membrane technology as fuel tank onboard bulk carriers, and forms an important milestone.”