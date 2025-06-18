DNV Issues AiP for SeaTech Solutions’ Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Design

Classification society DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to SeaTech Solutions for the design of a new 10,000cbm ammonia bunkering vessel, being developed in collaboration with Oceania Marine Energy.

Measuring 130-metres, the ammonia bunkering vessel is specifically designed to deliver low-carbon ammonia to ammonia dual-fueled bulk carriers at the Port of Dampier, which emerging as a potential hub for low-carbon ammonia bunkering with its strategic location in Pilbara region.

It can supply up to 9,000 cbm of fuel, sufficient to support two round-trips of iron ore shipment between Australia and North Asia.

The vessel’s optimized arrangement and advanced containment systems enable efficient ship-to-ship transfers while ensuring the safe handling of ammonia as both a cargo and marine fuel.

This AiP builds on a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DNV, SeaTech, and Oceania, signed in April this year.

“Oceania is proud to have worked in tandem with DNV and SeaTech to deliver a flagship, low-emissions marine fuel solution at the heart of Australia’s heaviest resource export hub. The completion of this MOU and AiP award by DNV for our 10,000 m3 clean ammonia bunker vessel marks a major milestone in developing the supply and bunker operation foundations for the low-carbon shipping Pilbara - Asia green-corridor,” said Nick Bentley, Managing Director at Oceania Marine Energy.

“We are proud to work alongside Oceania and DNV to bring this innovative ammonia bunkering vessel design to life. As part of the maritime industry's multi-fuel transition to low- and zero-carbon energy, ammonia stands out as a viable option for long-haul shipping and enabling its safe and efficient delivery is critical.

“Our vessel design incorporates a high level of automation and smart control systems to ensure safe handling of ammonia, enhancing both crew safety and operational reliability during ship-to-ship transfers,” added Prabjot Singh Chopra, Vice President of Technology at SeaTech Solutions.

Driven by a rising demand for low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels from the region’s mining and export industries, the Port of Dampier has built considerable experience in dealing with ammonia cargoes and vessels and is developing a strategy to facilitate ammonia bunkering operations. This includes the successful completion of its first ship-to-ship pilot bunkering transfer in September 2024.