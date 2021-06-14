DNV Launches Regulatory Compliance Planner Tool

Classification society DNV says it has launched a new digital tool designed to help its customers track the requirements and deadlines of legislation for both individual vessels and entire fleets.

As both the number and complexity of international shipping regulations continues to grow, navigating the timelines and requirements has become an increasing burden on ship owners and operators. DNV says its new Compliance Planner presents a full overview of the requirements facing any vessel or fleet, the requirements already met, those still to be fulfilled and a tailored list of actions to ensure compliance.

“We have been focused for many years now on realizing the opportunities digitalization creates for our customers, enabling them to streamline their interactions with both class and regulators,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “With Compliance Planner, we are now able to offer our customers a comprehensive and simple tool that can keep them not only in compliance, but ahead of the regulatory curve. This is another significant advance in our digital journey towards making the assurance process as forward-looking and frictionless as possible.”

After logging into the tool, Compliance Planner presents all of the upcoming statutory requirements based on the vessels in Veracity - Fleet Status. The results are filtered to match the vessels within a customer’s fleet and broken down into mandatory and optional requirements. It also offers an accessible information resource that will help customers familiarize themselves with new regulations.

“This is the first time that a classification society has put together this information in a way that is simple, accessible, and automatically shows an owner or operator which regulations are affecting their fleet and when,” said Georgios Kasimatis, Director of Regulatory Affairs at DNV Maritime. “Just by clicking on a regulation our customers can see all the vessels in their fleet that need to be in compliance, with the alternative options they can take. From there they can directly request the class action they need to meet the requirements. This will significantly reduce the time normally spent by staff on administration and the risk of missing key deadlines.”

Compliance Planner is available from June 14, 2021 for all DNV customers with vessels in class. Coverage of Flag State requirements is planned for inclusion in a future update.