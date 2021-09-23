DNV, LISCR Grant AiP for Large Liquefied CO2 Carrier

Classification society DNV and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) have awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering CO. (KSOE) for a new 40,000 CBM liquified CO2 carrier design.

"Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is gaining traction as a technology to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions. Maritime transport will play an essential role in the CCS value chain, which is expected to lead to an increasing demand for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers," DNV said.

HHI’s and KSOE’s 40,000 CBM LCO2 carrier design would be the largest in its class, with current carriers limited to less than 2,000 CBM.

"Obtaining the AiP for this innovative large scale LCO2 carrier is a meaningful technological milestone. We believe our self-developed LCO2 carrier will contribute to global decarbonization efforts by providing tailor-made designs according to each ship owner’s specific requirements,” said Mr. Won-Ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at HHI.

"This is a ground-breaking project that is key to meeting the maritime industry's greater goals of energy efficiency and decarbonization. I am proud to have had Liberia working so closely alongside our partners at DNV and HHI on this project,” said Alfonso Castillero, Chief Operating Officer of LISCR.

The 40,000 CBM class LCO2 carrier is 239m long, 30m wide, and has a depth of 21m. The vessel will be equipped with seven IMO type-C cargo tanks with a total capacity of 40,000 CBM. It is designed to carry LCO2 cargo only, but multi-cargoes such as LPG or ammonia can also be considered.



