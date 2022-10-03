DNV, Pavilion Bringing Digital LNG Bunkering Solution to Singapore

Pavilion Energy and DNV have said they have developed a fit-for-purpose LNG bunker digital solution for employment in the Port of Singapore.

The companies said they'd developed a tailored digital bunkering platform ‘FuelBoss’ to meet local requirements.

"As a fully digitalized end-to-end bunkering solution, FuelBoss will improve process integrity, data transparency, and operational efficiency for customers. This includes digital checklists and electronic Bunker Delivery Notes developments," the companies said.

"FuelBoss, launched in early 2021, has quickly become the market leader in end-to-end digital bunkering of alternative fuels, initially focused on LNG. Over 400 bunkering operations have now been completed through FuelBoss, connecting more than 20 different customers with their bunker suppliers, primarily in Europe. Users also report significant time savings through working digitally," DNV said.

The joint project comes on the back of a cooperation agreement that Pavilion Energy and DNV signed in 2021 to digitalize LNG bunkering in Singapore. Since then, both parties have contributed their leading expertise to improve DNV’s FuelBoss platform, DNV said .

"Ahead of our LNG bunkering vessel entering into operation early next year, Pavilion Energy has dedicated our attention to ensuring the marine bunkering processes are managed as efficiently; and as transparent and trustworthy as possible. To this end, we have fully embraced digitalization in our bunkering operations. With the streamlining and optimising of processes, we are well positioned to partner our customers in achieving greater efficiency in their bunkering operations,” said Alan Heng, Group CEO of Pavilion Energy.

“Digitalization will play a key role in shaping the maritime industry of the future. We are therefore thrilled to partner with Pavilion Energy on this pioneering initiative, which we believe will accelerate the adoption of digitalization in LNG bunkering,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

"As the world's leading and trusted bunkering hub, we welcome Pavilion Energy and DNV’s efforts to develop digital solutions for LNG bunkering to further increase the transparency and efficiency of bunkering operations and provide better assurance to LNG bunker buyers and suppliers in the Port of Singapore,” said Capt. M. Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.



